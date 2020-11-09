Unemployment claims push state website beyond capacity

Record high unemployment across the nation has taken its toll on workers, as well as the agencies and computer systems that process those unemployment claims.

Recently, Indiana’s Department of Workforce Development has had messages on its website reading “Uplink Capacity Reached” and urged unemployment filers to submit their claims later on when less people may be online.

They also provided these suggestions online:

Consider filing your claim and vouchers Tuesday – Saturday . Sunday and Mondays are peak usage times.

. Sunday and Mondays are peak usage times. Be sure to have all information ready to file once you start your online session.

once you start your online session. For questions related to claim filing, eligibility, and/or other assistance, please visit our FAQs, Claimant Handbook and Tutorials found on www.Unemployment.IN.gov.

