Greene County Jail Log – November 9th, 2020

Quinton Levi Resler, age 20, of Switz City, arrested for Theft, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Reckless Driving. Bond was set at $5,500 with 10% allowed. Bond was paid.
Shon Eric Michael, age 42, of Bloomington was arrested for Domestic Battery, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,000 with 10% allowed.
Larry John Lappin, age 60, of Jasonville began his sentence for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.
David Leon Dailey, Jr., age 42, of Jasonville began his sentence for Theft.
Eric Joseph Townsend, age 35, of Newberry was arrested for Invasion of Privacy and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Gabriel Dion Myers, age 30, of Bloomfield was arrested for Forgery-Counterfeiting. Bond was set at $4,000 with 10% allowed.
William Quinn Dicus, age 26, of Linton was arrested for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $500 with 10% allowed. Bond was paid.
Timothy Lee Williams, Jr., age 33, of Bloomington was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement, Public Intoxication, as well as Bond Revocation.
Rebecca Grace Cardwell, age 35, of Bloomfield was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While Suspended, Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction. No bond.
Mark Edward Allen, age 60, of Bloomfield began his sentence for Theft.
Meagan Leeann Schickel, age 34, of Linton was booked on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine. No bond.
Skyler Todd Cox, age 18, of Linton began his sentence for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Endangerment.
All persons arrested should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.