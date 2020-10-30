Looking for a new career? Three virtual hiring events scheduled!

The Indiana Department of Correction has scheduled three virtual hiring events in November. Choose the date best for your schedule to learn more about the many exciting and challenging opportunities now available.

The virtual hiring events will include general information about the IDOC as well as some specific information about local facilities with available positions.

All events are being hosted on Microsoft Teams with an IDOC Recruiter and a representative from the Human Resources Department to assist in answering questions and scheduling interviews.

November virtual hiring event dates:

Ready to start today? View the presentation right now at this link https://youtu.be/Xw8pet0LD1w.

The IDOC has a variety of openings, but the greatest need is for Correctional Officers and Maintenance Staff. Starting pay for Correctional Officers is $19 hour!

