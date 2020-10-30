Greene County Jail Log – October 30, 2020

Jeffrey Dale Groomer, 30, of Solsberry was arrested on a warrant for domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, intimidation, strangulation, and interfering in the reporting of a crime. Bond was set at $19,000 with 10% allowed. Attorney Ellen Martin was appointed as counsel for Groomer, who will face a jury trial on 02/23/21. He will also face a hearing on his alleged violation of a condition of probation he was currently serving.