Greene County Jail Log – October 30, 2020

Jeffrey Dale Groomer, 30, of Solsberry was arrested on a warrant for domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, intimidation, strangulation, and interfering in the reporting of a crime. Bond was set at $19,000 with 10% allowed. Attorney Ellen Martin was appointed as counsel for Groomer, who will face a jury trial on 02/23/21. He will also face a hearing on his alleged violation of a condition of probation he was currently serving.
Randall Dale Richardson II, 35, of Worthington was booked on a warrant for domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction(s), intimidation, and strangulation. Bond was set at $9,000 with 10% allowed. Cash bond was paid.
Brandon Jacob Fulk, 26, of Bloomfield began serving his negotiated plea of 180 days with 174 suspended for Possession of Marijuana. The charge of Possession of Paraphernalia was dismissed.
James Steven Myers, Jr, 52, of Lyons was arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.
