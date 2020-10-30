Stage 5 of “Back On Track” continued by Governor again today

Earlier today, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order extending Stage 5 of the Back on Track Plan for Indiana for an additional 30 days or until December 1st.

Color codes on a county-by-county basis will continue, along with the requirement to wear a facial covering in public with certain exemptions, to practice social distancing, and to adhere to certain other requirements placed on businesses and schools, for example, as outlined in a prior executive order, specifically Executive Order #20-43.

This marks the eighth renewal of the public health emergency declaration.

The newest executive order in its entirety is embedded below:

