Several jobs available now with local county government

Several job opportunities now exist with local county government. Some highlights of those positions, along with the published pay rate, are shown below:

Licensed Practical Nurse

The Greene County Health Department, Bloomfield, Indiana, seeks to hire a part-time Licensed Practical Nurse. Incumbent is responsible for assisting the Public Health Nurse with providing health care and education to patients, families, and the community. Incumbent reports directly to the Health Administrator. Regular work schedule is Monday through Friday not exceeding 29 hours. Hours may vary. Position start date is January 4, 2021. Payrate is $20.00/hour.

District Coordinator/Educator

The Greene County Soil & Water Conservation District, Bloomfield, Indiana, seeks to hire a full-time District Coordinator/Educator. Incumbent is responsible for providing clerical, administrative, and educational support to the Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors in carrying out the District’s program, in conformance with the purpose of the District as defined in the Indiana District Law (IC 14-32). This professional position requires experience in bookkeeping, administration, communications, and grant financial management. The incumbent may also be asked to provide some assistance for agricultural programs when assisting SWCD partner agencies or other conservation agencies. Regular work schedule is Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM, and is a 35-hour work week. Pay rate is $19.52/hour.

E911 Coordinator Trainee

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Bloomfield, Indiana, seeks to hire a full-time E911 Coordinator Trainee. Incumbent serves as E-911 Coordinator for the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, E-911 Communications, directing 911 operations, and maintaining computer systems. Successful candidate is anticipated to transition into the E-911 Coordinator’s position upon her retirement in 2021. Regular work schedule is Monday through Friday and is a 40-hour work week. Hours may vary. Pay rate is $21.54/hr.

Health Department Intake (non-clinical)

The Greene County Health Department, Bloomfield, Indiana, seeks to hire a temporary part-time Intake (non-clinical). Incumbent is responsible for assisting with providing community Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and vaccinations registration. Incumbent reports directly to the Administrator. Regular work schedule is Monday through Friday with a minimum of 20 hours per week and not exceeding 29 hours. Hours may vary. Pay rate is $15.00/hour.

Jail Officers

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Bloomfield, Indiana, seeks to three hire full-time Jail Officers. Incumbent is responsible for supervising jail detainees and maintaining security and order in the jail facility. Regular work schedule is a 40-hour work week and hours may vary. Pay rate is $18.08/hour.

