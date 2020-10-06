GCGH CEO, Brenda Reetz, earns AHA’s 2020 Grassroots Champion Award

Greene County General Hospital CEO, Brenda Reetz, was awarded the American Hospital Association’s 2020 Grassroots Champion Award for exceptional leadership on Monday, October 5, 2020. Brian Tabor, President of the Indiana Hospital Association, traveled to GCGH on Monday to present Reetz with the award.

Submitted photo: (Left to right) Brenda Reetz, GCGH CEO with Brian Tabor, IHA President

AHA’s Grassroots Champion Award recognizes hospital leaders who most effectively educate elected officials on how major issues affect the hospital’s vital role in the community, who have done an exemplary job in broadening the base of community support for the hospital and are tireless advocates for hospitals and patients. The award is presented annually to one individual from each state.

During Reetz’s award presentation, Tabor explained that Reetz was chosen as this year’s recipient because of her extraordinary dedication and advocacy to not only small rural hospitals such as GCGH, but to all hospitals in Indiana. “Brenda has testified before state legislators on key issues, shared her insight with members of Congress, and has frequently educated Hoosiers about the importance of rural hospitals through statewide media,” explained Tabor during the presentation. Reetz responded by saying, “I am able to do this because of my team, I rely on them to step up while I’m responding and helping when needed.”

This is Brenda Reetz’s second leadership award in the past year. In 2019, Reetz received the Indiana Rural Health Association’s Leadership Award.

