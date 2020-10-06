Act fast to enroll in free courses starting this month at Ivy Tech and VU

From Indiana Department of Workforce Development:

As you head into the weekend, take some time to think about your next career move, and consider the fact that the State of Indiana is paying for courses that match in-demand job openings that can help you with future employment. But you must act fast – classes start this month. Many of these courses can be found online and at an Ivy Tech Community College or Vincennes University location near you.

There are many different options depending on the field you are interested in and everything aligns to good paying careers you can get into quickly. By taking advantage of Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program, you have the chance to earn a valuable short-term certificate starting this month, in a field where employers are hiring.

Best of all, it’s completely tuition-free! Get started at www.ivytech.edu/nextlevel or www.vinu.edu/nextleveljobs

Featured photo by Ekrulila from Pexels

