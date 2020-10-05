Remembering our Greene County angels

From the Greene County General Hospital Foundation:

Greene County General Hospital, sponsored by the Greene County General Hospital Foundation, is hosting a very special memorial service on October 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery. The day, October 15th, has been declared national pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day, and they are inviting the public to take this special day to remember all of our Greene County angels in a brief outdoor service.

All are welcome, but social distancing and precautions will be in place to keep everyone safe.

Featured photo by Teresa Howes from Pexels

