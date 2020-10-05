BMV announces consolidation with Linton branch

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacy recently announced he approved the plan to consolidate the Bloomfield Branch into the Linton Branch. The last day of operation for Bloomfield is Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Greene County residents will continue to be served by the Linton Branch, currently located at 1600 A Street NE, Linton. The Linton Branch, which was serving customers Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, will operate five days per week, Monday through Friday, beginning October 12th.

The same staff has been serving both branches and now will work exclusively at the Linton location. “We are proud of the work this team has done in the community. This change will more effectively use state resources while continuing the great government service Greene County residents deserve,” said Lacy.

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.

