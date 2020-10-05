Lt. Gov. Crouch announces new grant program to assist adults with disabilities

From the Office of the Lieutenant Governor:

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announced today the Community Connections for People with Disabilities (CCPWD) grant opportunity will launch later this month. This opportunity is being offered through a partnership between the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) and the Indiana Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services (DDRS).

“I share Governor Holcomb’s vision to support Hoosiers with disabilities in their aspirations to be successful,” Crouch said. “After leading the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Task Force, I know the challenges faced by this community and this opportunity will go far in helping them connect with their support system.”

The program’s goal is to help develop innovative technology strategies and cultivate strong community partnerships to address the negative social, economic, and health effects of COVID-19 on Hoosiers with disabilities, and increase community and workplace inclusion for this population.

Successful grant applications will seek to implement strategies, including virtual or technology-assisted activities, targeted at one or both of the following issues:

internet access and technology equity, or

social isolation and lost access to natural supports (i.e., friends, family, community network).

“Supporting Hoosiers with disabilities has been a priority for Lt. Gov. Crouch and OCRA is proud to be able to provide this opportunity,” said Matt Crouch, Interim Executive Director of OCRA. “By partnering with FSSA, we hope to help everyone be able to think creatively to bridge the social divide COVID-19 has caused within our communities.”

Eligible applicants include a local unit of government, which are counties, cities, or incorporated towns, both entitlement and non-entitlement communities. Applicants must partner with a qualifying developmental disability non-profit organization that serves adults (18 and older) with disabilities within the geographical area.

The CCPWD grant opportunity is made available due to supplemental CDBG Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds authorized under the CARES Act. The Office of Community and Rural Affairs has made $4.9 million in CDBG-CV funds available for this CCPWD grant opportunity and will work with DDRS to set outline the grant standards, application and scoring materials.

Applications will open Friday, Oct. 23. For more program information click here.

Featured photo by Marcus Aurelius from Pexels

