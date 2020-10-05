School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

This morning, Dr. Kathy Goad, the Superintendent of Linton-Stockton schools, sent a message to parents informing them of a positive test result for a school staff member. She stated, “We have received word that a staff member has tested positive for COVID. The individual was not on campus during the contagious time. Contact tracing has been completed and no other staff members or any students were considered close contacts.”

Currently, the county has been declared “blue” by the Indiana State Health Department, meaning the lowest level of positive cases. The color codes then escalate up through yellow, orange, and red, based on several factors, and each color is linked to recommendations for school operations. The color code has been updated each Wednesday afternoon, so stay tuned for any changes. Below is the current state-wide color-coded map:

