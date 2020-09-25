Greene County residents’ input needed for county-wide community health survey

The Greene County General Hospital and the Greene County General Hospital Foundation in partnership with Indiana University Bloomington and Purdue Extension has launched a county-wide health assessment survey to identify barriers to quality of life among residents. This survey was created to provide information to local agencies to assist them in their efforts to improve the community. “This survey is vital to our community, first, because the data gathered is used to pinpoint our need for federal and state funding/grants and second, it helps the hospital determine which services to expand” states Stacy Burris, the director of the Greene County General Hospital Foundation and Outreach.

The community survey was developed to understand county residents’ experiences towards physical activity, healthy eating, transportation, emotional and social well-being, and basic needs/preventative care. The survey is connected to the ongoing work of the Regional Opportunities Initiative’s Quality of Place and Workforce Attraction Plan and to update the county’s healthy needs assessment plan. Greene County General Hospital and the Greene County General Hospital Foundation worked with Indiana University (IU) Bloomington’s School of Public Health, the IU Center for Rural Engagement, and Purdue Extension to develop the survey. “Learning from the community is a very important part of community health improvement. We want to ensure that community ideas and solutions to health and well-being are integrated in new and ongoing programming in Greene County.” states Priscilla Barnes, an associate professor in the School of Public Health. Survey results will inform future programming and grants responding to residents’ interest and needs.

All Greene County residents are encouraged to participate in the survey, as local feedback to quality of life issues are extremely important. “It’s so important that we have input from everyone in the community that is able to fill out the survey. Speaking up and having a voice for your community will determine what resources we’re able to bring to the area, not only for our use but for future generations as well. The feedback from the survey is going to help us make Greene County an even better place to live, work and play.” states Chelsea Brewer, community wellness coordinator for Purdue Extension. The survey is available at https://iu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_89cir9EDEkrMjyZ and has been shared on the Greene County General Hospital Facebook page, twitter account and website. In addition, a QR code has been provided.

The Greene County General Hospital and the Greene County General Hospital Foundation are committed to ensuring that all residents have an opportunity to complete the survey. “The Hospital’s social workers, administrative team and outreach department will send out the survey as well as help those requiring assistance to take the survey,” states Stacy Burris. As a thank you, residents who complete a survey will be able to enter a drawing for a $10 Walmart gift card. Residents will have until November 14, 2020 to complete the survey.

If you have any questions, please contact Stacy Burris at 812-847-5223 or email stacy.burris@mygcgh.org.

Featured photo by Pixabay from Pexels

