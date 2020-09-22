UPDATED: Local area business owner named to OCSB board of directors

In an announcement this afternoon, local businessman and entrepreneur, David L. Reed, joined as a new member of the Owen County State Bank Board of Directors. David lives in Switz City, and he is a lifelong resident of Greene County, according to the press release from the bank. He also brings thirty-three years of experience as the owner of multiple businesses in the construction and real estate industries, the announcement said.

Through one of his businesses, Local Business Enterprises, LLC, Mr. Reed owns the Linton Shopping Center. He also operates Mobile Manor, the mobile home park to the west of the shopping center. He has built several upper-scale duplexes in the northwest area of Linton with the aid of a tax abatement from the City of Linton. Although his more recent efforts are focused in Linton now, he has been a part of the larger Greene County area in his ventures for many years.

For example, you may also know him as a partner with Don Wilson in past years, too, owning the Marathon gas station, known as The Picnic Basket convenience store and Sleepy Hollow Motel, all south of Bloomfield in past years.

In 2006, Mr. Reed also purchased the real estate known as the former People’s Trust Company in Lyons, Indiana, before selling the property to Bloomfield State Bank to open a branch office there that is now known as the Northwest Bank branch in Lyons.

Online, Clerk-Treasurer Jathan Wright said in his capacity, “A great addition to your board of directors!” We at The Lintonian congratulate Mr. Reed, as well, and we hope he continues as a strong advocate for Linton business.

Featured photo courtesy Owen County State Bank

