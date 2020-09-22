Full-time, entry-level manufacturing jobs available nearby

Bloomfield Manufacturing Company (BMC) has immediate openings for full-time, entry-level manufacturing team members starting at $10 per hour! BMC will be hosting open interviews on Friday, September 25th from 8:00am until 10:30am with interviews taking place at 46 West Spring Street in Bloomfield.

Applicants may submit information online at https://hi-lift.com/careers/

For the health and safety of our employees and applicants, masks or face-coverings will be required.

Bloomfield Manufacturing Company, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

