Indiana DNR thanks sportsmen and women for their contributions to conservation

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

In honor of National Hunting & Fishing Day on Sept. 26, DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife wishes to thank sportsmen and women for their contributions to conservation through license sales and excise tax dollars.

DNR Fish & Wildlife is primarily funded through the sale of hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses. Additional funds are acquired through grants with the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program (WSFR). Grant funds are generated through an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, tackle, sport fishing equipment, and motor boats.

Without these dollars, Fish & Wildlife would not be able to provide recreational opportunities on over 160,000 acres of public land, water access through 436 public access sites, and improved habitat for fish and wildlife statewide. The agency raises over 20 million fish with these funds, stocked in over 400 water bodies.

To coincide with National Hunting & Fishing Day, the last Free Fishing Day of the year falls on Sept. 26. Indiana residents will not need a license to fish public waters on Free Fishing Days. More information is at dnr.IN.gov/fishfree. Anglers are encouraged to bring someone new along to experience the pastime they love.

Sept. 26-27 is also Youth Deer Season, an opportunity for hunters to pass on their passion to the next generation. An adult must accompany a youth hunter on the date of the hunt. Youth hunters must possess a valid deer hunting license while in the field, and may take deer with a legal firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow. Hunter orange is required. Learn more: wildlife.IN.gov/9323.htm.

Individuals can also participate in the five gallon challenge while out enjoying nature. More information is at https://bit.ly/3gVv3IF. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to grab a bucket or bag to fill up with trash, which will help keep the outdoors healthy, safe, and beautiful for fish, wildlife, and people.

Thank you to the hunters, anglers, recreational shooters, boaters, and trappers who continue to support Fish & Wildlife’s mission to balance the benefits of Indiana’s fish, wildlife, and their habitats for present and future generations.

