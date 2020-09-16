USDA providing all students free breakfast and lunch due to COVID-19

This afternoon, the Principal of the Linton-Stockton Middle School, Lisa Hollingsworth, sent word to parents of a special COVID-19 program through the USDA to fund free breakfasts and lunches for all students, kindergarten through Seniors. The full correspondence is shown further below:

Linton-Stockton Schools is pleased to announce we have been approved for a waiver by the USDA Free & Reduced Meal Program to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students. Beginning Thursday, September 17th ALL students in grades K-12 will receive free breakfast and lunch. The waiver runs through December 31st or whenever federal funds for this program are exhausted, whichever comes first. In addition, we will be reimbursing student meal accounts for purchased meals since September 1, 2020.

Free meals are available for students participating in Remote or Virtual Learning. Meals can be ordered for pick up at the high school by calling 812-847-6024 ext 4006.

This is a special waiver program due to COVID, not to be confused with school-wide free meals based on school poverty qualifications.