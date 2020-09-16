Positive case of COVID-19 found at elementary school

Earlier today, the Principal of Linton-Stockton Elementary School, Mr. Kent Brewer, issued an important message to parents. In the email, Mr. Brewer confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 had been found in the elementary school, but it seemed that the case had been quickly identified, the person quarantined, and contact tracing conducted with the proper persons already contacted.

The full message issued is shown below:

September 16, 2020 Dear Parents and Guardians, This morning we were informed that an elementary student was confirmed positive for COVID. The individual was last on campus Thursday, September 10th. This student is now in isolation and our thoughts go out to them for a smooth recovery. Contact tracing has been completed and all close contacts have been notified and placed in quarantine. We appreciate you screening your children daily and keeping them home when they are sick. Together we are all working toward the same goal and we are pleased to partner with you as we strive to keep our students in school and stop the spread. Sincerely, Kent Brewer Linton-Stockton Elementary Principal

Nationwide, statewide, and even countywide, cases of COVD-19 continue to climb. The Centers for Disease Control (“CDC”) say older adults and people who have certain underlying conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 illness.

As a reminder, the CDC recommends frequent hand washing, facial coverings (masks) while in public, “social distancing” of remaining at least six feet (6′) from other persons, and avoiding large congregations or gathering of people to help reduce the spread of the illness.

