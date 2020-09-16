If you like fish fry fundraisers, you’ll love Linton in October

It has been said that February is the month of love, and December is the month of giving. In October, it will be the month of fish fry fundraising. Pass the onions, mustard, and tartar sauce, please!

Starting on Thursday, October 1st, the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce has announced they will be kicking off the month with a fish fry fundraiser at the Roy Clark Building. Proceeds will benefit the Chamber’s operating expenses and the 2021 Linton Freedom Festival.

On Friday, October 2nd, the Knights of Columbus Council 6679 will hold their annual fish fry fundraising event at their facility across the street from St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Linton. Ticket sales benefit several community organizations and groups each year.

Volunteers at the Linton K of C Fish Fry in 2018

The Linton-Stockton Band Boosters will open The Band Stand for drive-thru orders on Saturday, October 3rd. The benefit will raise money for the Linton-Stockton High School Band and Miner Kadets.

Photo by Valeria Boltneva from Pexels

