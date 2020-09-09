And the county’s color is…

Earlier today, the Indiana Department of Health announced that “720 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 101,485 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.” They also released the new color-coded map for the State of Indiana, as shown below:

Greene County was reduced from “yellow” to “blue”, a fact that was reiterated by local school officials a bit later.

In an email to parents this afternoon, Dr. Kathy Goad, the Superintendent of Linton-Stockton schools announced, “The Indiana State Health Department just released the latest county color codes and Greene County is BLUE. The next ISHD update will be Wednesday, September 16th.”

The message went on to explain that the color “blue” means that (1.) the school will operate all grades in-person, (2.) )athletic activities will follow local and state guidelines, including social distancing, masks, and limited spectators, and (3.) practices will be “as normal” for middle school and high school.

Featured photo by Deeana Creates from Pexels

