Sports

Linton Miner Football stats through three games

Daniel Phillips
By Daniel Phillips
Leave a Comment on Linton Miner Football stats through three games

Some statistics for the 2020 Linton Miners Football (2-1) through three games:

Rushing#ClassYdsAttTDP/C
Gennicks, Hunter14101763245.50
Smith, Drew13111613015.37
Goodman, Trey15121033113.32
Johns, Hunter121059807.38
Padgett, Kaulin71147706.71
Eslinger, Gabe211382701.41
       
Linton Total194.67 58413564.33
Opponent Total165.00 49512174.09
Passing#ClCmpAttYdsTDIntComp %
Gennicks, Hunter14101123106200.478
Goodman, Trey151231337030.231
         
Linton Total47.67 14361432338.89%
Opponent Total102.00 18443063440.91%
Receiving#CLYdsRecTDY/C
Poe, Eli2411545110.80
Goodman, Trey1512484012.00
Padgett, Kaulin711201120.00
Eslinger, Gabe21113304.33
Johns, Hunter12108108.00
       
Linton Total47.67 14143210.21
Opponent Total102.00 18306317.00
Tackles#CLTotalSoloAssistTFL
Smith, Drew131140.013.027.02.0
Miller, Jaydan321122.012.010.01.0
Gennicks, Hunter141015.03.012.01.0
Giles, Landon571212.04.08.02.5
Debruhl, Donovan581112.01.011.00.0
Goodman, Trey151211.04.07.01.0
Eslinger, Gabe21110.04.06.02.0
Grounds, Levi81210.03.07.02.5
Johns, Hunter12109.04.05.00.0
Breneman, Bracey44119.02.07.00.0
Poe, Eli24117.05.02.00.0
Giles, Damien69127.01.06.00.5
Lynn, Jackson45116.02.04.00.0
Carpenter, Dalton77116.01.05.00.0
Lannan, Braymon52125.01.04.00.5
Fields, Jackson63114.01.03.00.0
Walker, Jaxson6103.01.02.00.0
Boyd, Ty992.02.00.00.0
Cox, Bradyn5101.00.01.00.0
Padgett, Kaulin7111.01.00.00.0
Walker, Logan22101.00.01.00.0
Franklin, Wrigley51101.00.01.00.0
 Tot YdsP/G1st DnBy RushBy PassBy PenPossScoreScore %
Linton727242.336050100421433.33%
Opponent801267.005739153411536.59%
 TOBy IntBy FumPenYdsRed ZoneScoreRZ %
Linton33018165151493.33%
Opponent6531511213969.23%
 3rd DnConv%4th DnConv%2 PtConv%
Linton461634.78%10440.00%14857%
Opponent432046.51%10330.00%12867%

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: