Linton Miner Football stats through three games

Some statistics for the 2020 Linton Miners Football (2-1) through three games:
|Rushing
|#
|Class
|Yds
|Att
|TD
|P/C
|Gennicks, Hunter
|14
|10
|176
|32
|4
|5.50
|Smith, Drew
|13
|11
|161
|30
|1
|5.37
|Goodman, Trey
|15
|12
|103
|31
|1
|3.32
|Johns, Hunter
|12
|10
|59
|8
|0
|7.38
|Padgett, Kaulin
|7
|11
|47
|7
|0
|6.71
|Eslinger, Gabe
|2
|11
|38
|27
|0
|1.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Linton Total
|194.67
|
|584
|135
|6
|4.33
|Opponent Total
|165.00
|
|495
|121
|7
|4.09
|Passing
|#
|Cl
|Cmp
|Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Comp %
|Gennicks, Hunter
|14
|10
|11
|23
|106
|2
|0
|0.478
|Goodman, Trey
|15
|12
|3
|13
|37
|0
|3
|0.231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Linton Total
|47.67
|
|14
|36
|143
|2
|3
|38.89%
|Opponent Total
|102.00
|
|18
|44
|306
|3
|4
|40.91%
|Receiving
|#
|CL
|Yds
|Rec
|TD
|Y/C
|Poe, Eli
|24
|11
|54
|5
|1
|10.80
|Goodman, Trey
|15
|12
|48
|4
|0
|12.00
|Padgett, Kaulin
|7
|11
|20
|1
|1
|20.00
|Eslinger, Gabe
|2
|11
|13
|3
|0
|4.33
|Johns, Hunter
|12
|10
|8
|1
|0
|8.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Linton Total
|47.67
|
|14
|143
|2
|10.21
|Opponent Total
|102.00
|
|18
|306
|3
|17.00
|Tackles
|#
|CL
|Total
|Solo
|Assist
|TFL
|Smith, Drew
|13
|11
|40.0
|13.0
|27.0
|2.0
|Miller, Jaydan
|32
|11
|22.0
|12.0
|10.0
|1.0
|Gennicks, Hunter
|14
|10
|15.0
|3.0
|12.0
|1.0
|Giles, Landon
|57
|12
|12.0
|4.0
|8.0
|2.5
|Debruhl, Donovan
|58
|11
|12.0
|1.0
|11.0
|0.0
|Goodman, Trey
|15
|12
|11.0
|4.0
|7.0
|1.0
|Eslinger, Gabe
|2
|11
|10.0
|4.0
|6.0
|2.0
|Grounds, Levi
|8
|12
|10.0
|3.0
|7.0
|2.5
|Johns, Hunter
|12
|10
|9.0
|4.0
|5.0
|0.0
|Breneman, Bracey
|44
|11
|9.0
|2.0
|7.0
|0.0
|Poe, Eli
|24
|11
|7.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.0
|Giles, Damien
|69
|12
|7.0
|1.0
|6.0
|0.5
|Lynn, Jackson
|45
|11
|6.0
|2.0
|4.0
|0.0
|Carpenter, Dalton
|77
|11
|6.0
|1.0
|5.0
|0.0
|Lannan, Braymon
|52
|12
|5.0
|1.0
|4.0
|0.5
|Fields, Jackson
|63
|11
|4.0
|1.0
|3.0
|0.0
|Walker, Jaxson
|6
|10
|3.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.0
|Boyd, Ty
|9
|9
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Cox, Bradyn
|5
|10
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|Padgett, Kaulin
|7
|11
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Walker, Logan
|22
|10
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|Franklin, Wrigley
|51
|10
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|
|Tot Yds
|P/G
|1st Dn
|By Rush
|By Pass
|By Pen
|Poss
|Score
|Score %
|Linton
|727
|242.33
|60
|50
|10
|0
|42
|14
|33.33%
|Opponent
|801
|267.00
|57
|39
|15
|3
|41
|15
|36.59%
|
|TO
|By Int
|By Fum
|Pen
|Yds
|Red Zone
|Score
|RZ %
|Linton
|3
|3
|0
|18
|165
|15
|14
|93.33%
|Opponent
|6
|5
|3
|15
|112
|13
|9
|69.23%
|
|3rd Dn
|Conv
|%
|4th Dn
|Conv
|%
|2 Pt
|Conv
|%
|Linton
|46
|16
|34.78%
|10
|4
|40.00%
|14
|8
|57%
|Opponent
|43
|20
|46.51%
|10
|3
|30.00%
|12
|8
|67%
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related