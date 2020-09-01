INDOT hiring seasonal workers at $16+/hr

The Indiana Department of Transportation will host open interviews for 100-plus winter seasonal positions on Tuesday, September 15 and Thursday, October 15 at eleven different locations around the state. Hiring events will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (local time).



Winter seasonal positions run from November through March, and they begin at a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT also offers a $250 sign-on, as well as a $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates. Candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred ,but it is not required.



Visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more and register. Registration is not required to attend the event, but INDOT recruiters will contact pre-registered participants directly with additional instructions and details prior to the event. Please email careers@indot.in.gov with questions.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at INDOT hiring events.