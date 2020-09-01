Current IDEM public notices for Greene County

The current public notices from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for Greene County are as follows:

Bunge Milling, LLC NPDES Draft Renewal Permit [PDF]

Citizens Gas – Worthington Renewal of a Part 70 Operating Permit [PDF]

Town of Bloomfield Wastewater Treatment Plant Draft Permit Public Notice [PDF]

Darling Ingredients Inc. Land Application Permit Receipt [PDF]

Town of Switz City Wastewater Treatment Plant Draft Permit Public Notice [PDF]

These notices provide access for those in the area, as may be required by statute or rule, including permitting, meetings, and hearing notices. Click the highlighted links above to view additional information. If needed, contact information is typically included within the notices.

Featured photo by Fabio Lima from Pexels

Like this: Like Loading...