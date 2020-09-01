Governor’s office introduces color coding by county for schools

In a letter to parents earlier today, Dr. Kathy Goad explained the new color coding for attendance at the school due to the community’s Covid-19 risk. Each Wednesday, the Governor’s Office will release the new color codes for each county, and based on this, schools will react accordingly.

If confusion over the new procedure and keeping up on what color each week may be was not enough, childcare could also become an issue. For example, in some cases, the situation will have parents of more than one child delivering one to school that day, while keeping the other at home for e-learning.

The full letter is embedded below:

