New intersection warnings installed state-wide, one of the closest in Eastern Greene

The Indiana Department of Transportation will start installing the first Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS) next week in various locations across the state.

The systems will improve safety at non-signalized, stop-controlled intersections, reducing severe crashes by up to 20 to 30 percent, according to The Federal Highway Administration.





HOW THEY WORK Intersection Conflict Warning Systems are put in place to alert drivers of oncoming traffic at two-way, stop-controlled intersections. INDOT will install lights and signage to alert drivers on both intersecting roads that traffic is approaching or there is a waiting vehicle. The ICWS uses vehicle detection under the pavement to trigger the system. The ICWS uses: signsflashing yellow warning lights The lights and signage provide drivers with a real-time warning of vehicles either approaching the intersection on the major road or waiting at the stop sign to enter the intersection from the minor road.Drivers should use the lights as a warning that traffic could be approaching on the major road or turning onto the major road from the minor road. Drivers should still use care even if the lights are not flashing.





Installations are scheduled to begin Monday, August 31 and continue into late spring of 2021.Below is a list of the individual intersections in each district where the systems will be installed (in no particular order). For updated information on when the warning systems will be installed, please follow the districts on social media.



East Central (Greenfield District)U.S. 27 and S.R. 28S.R. 38 and Moontown/Hinkle Road U.S. 40 and CR 600 E U.S. 40 and S.R. 3/ S CR 325 W



Northeast (Fort Wayne District)S.R. 109 and CR 400 N S.R. 26 and CR 950 E/ CR 900 S



Southeast (Seymour District)S.R. 60 and Old S.R. 60 junction S.R. 60 and Ebenezer Church Rd S.R. 144 and Pennington/Neitzel Rd S.R. 46 and Lower Schooner Rd S.R. 46 and Sewell Rd



Southwest (Vincennes District)S.R. 70 and S.R. 275 S.R. 65 and Boonville/New Harmony Rd S.R. 45 and S.R. 54



West Central (Crawfordsville District)S.R. 47 and CR 625 E U.S. 41 and Evans Ave S.R. 63 and S.R. 28

