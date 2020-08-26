Linton-Stockton releases new protocols in letter to parents

The Superintendent of the Linton-Stockton school system, Dr. Kathy Goad, wrote to parents to inform them of new changes in the protocols for quarantine and close contact, including those in the household, who have not been tested, but have come in close contact with others due to being part of that household.

The full letter is embedded below:

The letter comes two weeks are students returned to school, a school year filled with lots of changes for the staff, students, and parents alike. Overall, Dr. Goad commended all for their adaptations to those changes.

