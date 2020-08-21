Greene County Health has Covid-19 exposure

From Greene County Health, Inc:

Greene County Health was notified of a Covid-19 exposure at our Linton clinic on August 18. With contact tracing, we have determined the exposure happened beginning August 10.

Our employees wear a mask per CDC guidelines in order to minimize risk of exposure to our patients. However, we ask that you please contact our office if you were seen in the Linton clinic on August 10 – August 18.

Both clinics have undergone deep cleaning per the CDC guidelines, however, we will only be doing virtual or telephone visits through September 1st. Contact 812-847-7005, if you were a patient during that time period, or would like to schedule a tele-health visit.

Please remember the ISDH recommends all patients wear masks to their visits, as well as any time you cannot socially distance. Remember to stay home if you are sick in order to help stop the spread.

Although the team has been around for years, Greene County Health was formally established as an independent clinic in 2016, offering two office locations in Linton and Jasonville. Please note: Greene County Health, Inc. clinics are not related to the MyClinics operated by Greene County General Hospital.

Featured photo by Polina Tankilevitc from Pexels

