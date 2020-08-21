Linton-Stockton back in session for 2020-21 school year

The 2020-21 school year has started for the Linton-Stockton School Corporation and while some aspects of the new school year look different due to precautions and restrictions related to COVID-19, one thing has never waived – the administrators, teachers, and staff want to provide a safe environment for all students to learn.

“The school year has started much better than I think any of us anticipated. Of course, there is a good deal of new procedures in place, but our students are very willing to do what is necessary to help keep us floating and inside the building/classrooms,” said Linton-Stockton High School Principal Alicia Cornelius.

Lisa Hollingsworth, who serves as the middle school principal, said the first few days of school have been “absolutely amazing”.

“The re-entry team developed a solid plan, the staff participated in professional development to support a successful return, and our students and families embraced that return,” Hollingsworth said.

Hollingsworth and Kent Brewer, elementary principal, say adaptability is key.

Brewer said his staff, students, and parents have been creative and adaptable with our new routines and procedures.

“The biggest challenge has been learning the new procedures and staying adaptable as each day is different,” Brewer said.

Hollingsworth encourages everyone to embrace the graduate profiles, which are:

· I am collaborative

· I am an effective communicator

· I am a creative thinker

· I am adaptable

· I am confident

· I am responsible

“Be adaptable with the changing situation, model the skill of being a great communicator, collaborate with our staff or teachers to support positive educational opportunities,” Hollingsworth said. “Stay positive and support each other as we face these challenges together.”

As the school year progress, Cornelius encourages students and parents to continue working toward a common goal.

“We are all in this together and it will take each of us to continue to be patient and continue to follow the procedures in place. Hopefully, with time, we will be able to move back to a more normal setting with everyone working together to follow the procedures in place,” Cornelius said. “We are all a team, staff, students, and parents that have shown how great teamwork will allow great outcomes.”

