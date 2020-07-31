Discover Southern Indiana Unveils New Ice Cream Trail

From Radius Indiana:



BEDFORD, Ind. (July 30, 2020) – Discover Southern Indiana introduces a brand new Ice Cream Trail that takes tourists on a sweet, 250-mile adventure through eight counties in southern Indiana. The trail consists of 14 locally-owned ice cream shops and encourages visitors to experience something new at each location.

At each stop, visitors receive a stamp on an official Ice Cream Trail “passport.” Those who complete the trail and fill up their passport will receive a free t-shirt commemorating their experience. Interested participants can visit any of the Trail’s stops to pick up a passport, or download one from the Discover Southern Indiana website. A map of the locations is also available to help plan your route.

Discover Southern Indiana, launched earlier this year by Radius Indiana, is the first region-wide tourism drive of its kind and gives an identity to the opportunities, attractions and events for tourists visiting Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Martin, Lawrence, Orange and Washington counties.

“The goal of Discover Southern Indiana is to promote tourism in our eight-county region,” said Radius Indiana Director of Tourism and Quality of Place Blaine Parker. “The Ice Cream Trail just launched in mid-July and is already outperforming our initial expectations. It’s proving that people want to get out and explore, and have fun doing so.”

The Ice Cream Trail allows visitors to see and experience charming rural communities that are all located within a compact portion of southern Indiana, allowing for an easy, ‘one-tank’ trip that doesn’t require families to travel long distances.

The trail includes stops at:

Jiffy Treet | Linton, Greene County

Yoho General Store | Solsberry, Greene County

Let It Snow Creamery | Odon, Daviess County

Bo Mac’s Drive-In | Shoals, Martin County

Zax Creamery | Jasper, Dubois County

Windmill Chill | Holland, Dubois County

The Happy Hive | Marengo, Crawford County

Stephenson’s General Store | Leavenworth, Crawford County

French Licks | French Lick, Orange County

Superburger | Paoli, Orange County

Dairy Bell | Mitchell, Lawrence County

Jiffy Treet | Bedford, Lawrence County

Little Twirl Dairy Bar | Livonia, Washington County

Six Scoops | Salem, Washington County

To download a passport and start the trail today, visit http://discoversouthernindiana.com/icecreamtrail/.

