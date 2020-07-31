This week at the Farmers’ Market (Aug 1st)

This week’s Linton Farmers’ Market will feature 14 vendors offering locally grown produce, handmade soaps, and a variety of baked goods. PLEASE NOTE: The Market this week will be held in the City Hall parking lot. Parking will be available across the street at the Moose Lodge.

The market is typically located behind Humphreys Park in Linton and operates from 9am until 1pm.

In addition to the temporary new location this week, previous customers will notice some changes to the market layout and procedures as new guidelines have been created to manage the spread of germs and viruses. You can view a full list of those guidelines below.

To learn more about the Linton Farmers’ Market, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.

From the Linton Farmers’ Market:

Greetings,



**ATTENTION**



The Market Saturday, August 1st will be held in the City Hall parking lot. Parking will be available across the street at the Moose Lodge.



Olde Lane Orchard will be joining us this week, they will have a variety of peaches, and fresh produce. Be sure to stop by and say hello.



WIC will be back this week handing out WIC vouchers to all eligible recipients. Remember, the market will double your money. Stop by the information booth for more information.



Make sure to come early and beat the heat!



See you Saturday!

This Week’s Vendors

District 6 Farm – blackberries, bell peppers, jalapenos, green tomatoes

Earth Song Farm – chemical free produce

Four Flags Farm – maple syrup, breads, eggs, herbs

Ginny’s Country Oven – a variety of baked goods, jams & jellies

Glory Hill Farm – tomatoes, kale, jelly, jam, potatoes, herbs, soap

Morning Glory Farm – fresh meat

Olde Lane Orchard – variety of peaches, and produce Spurlin Homestead – honey, eggs, herbal teas, kimchi,

Wagler Family Farms – wide variety of produce and baked goods

Wagler’s Produce – wide variety of produce

Customer Health & Safety Guidelines

Stay at home if you or someone in your home are sick.

Wash your hands prior to entering the market. A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask.

A hand washing/sanitizing station will be available at the market entrance. We also encourage customers to wear a face mask. Always maintain a 6-foot distance from others. Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market.

Sidewalk chalk or tape will be used to delineate proper distances between customers and vendors, and to guide customers through the market. Do NOT touch any produce or product. The vendor will hand your items to you.

The vendor will hand your items to you. Limit shoppers to one if possible. A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently.

A second shopper may wait at the exit to help carry items or a pair of shoppers may separate to pick up items from multiple vendors more efficiently. Limit socializing. Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible.

Keep your visit short and do not linger, socialize, or congregate inside the market, so our vendors can serve as many customers as possible. Wash all produce before eating.

Photo by Adonyi Gábor from Pexels

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...