2020 Greene County 4H Fair Schedule

The Greene County 4H Fair starts this week! Due to safety precautions associated with the Coronavirus pandemic, the fairgrounds will be closed to the general public and only 4-H members, their parents or guardians, and Purdue Extension employees and volunteers will have access to the grounds.

Several events will be livestreamed by Greene County Sports Network.

You can view the full schedule of events below.

DETAILED SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR THE 2020 GREENE COUNTY EXHIBITION FAIR

MON.

JULY 6 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Exhibit Hall Project Drop Off, West Entrance Event Center (sign-up for time slot)

6 p.m.- YQCA Class, Heshey Hall

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Archery Club Meeting, Range TUES.

JULY 7 8 – 11:30 a.m.- Exhibit Hall Project Drop Off, West Entrance Event Center (sign-up for time slot)

8 – 11:30 a.m. – FOODS Drop Off, West Entrance Event Center

3:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Exhibit Hall Project Drop Off, West Entrance Event Center (sign-up for time slot) WED.

JULY 8 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Fashion Revue (assigned time slots)

8 a.m. – Check-In for 3rd-8th grade Horse & Pony Members, Horse Barn

9:30 a.m. – Start Horse & Pony Show, Indoor Arena

10:30 a.m. – GCSN Broadcast goes live

6:30 p.m. – Rifle Club Meeting, Range THURS.

JULY 9 8 a.m. – Check-In for 9th-12th grade Horse & Pony Members, Horse Barn

9:30 a.m. – Start Horse & Pony Show, Indoor Arena

10:30 a.m. – GCSN Broadcast goes live FRI.

JULY 10 8 a.m.-9 a.m. – Poultry Check-In, Poultry & Rabbit Barn

9 a.m. – Poultry Showmanship, Show Arena

1 p.m. – Poultry Show, GCSN goes live SAT.

JULY 11 8 a.m. – Dairy Goat Check-In

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – FLORICULTURE, GARDEN, HERBS, CROPS Drop Off, West Entrance Event Center

1 a.m. – Dairy Goat Show, GCSN goes live, Show Arena SUN.

JULY 12 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Meat Goat Check-In

4 p.m. – Meat Goat Show, GCSN goes live, Show Arena MON.

July 13 8 a.m. – Noon – Swine Check-In

2:30 p.m. – Swine Showmanship, GCSN goes live, Show Arena

Swine Show following Showmanship TUES.

JULY 14 8 a.m. – Rabbit Check-In

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Rabbit Show, GCSN goes live, Show Arena

4 p.m. – Exhibit Hall Project Pick-Up, West Entrance Event Center WED.

JULY 15 Noon – Sheep must be check in by this time

4 p.m. – Sheep Show, GCSN goes live, Show Arena THURS.

JULY 16 8 a.m. – Rabbit Check-In

9 a.m. – Rabbit Show, GCSN goes live, Show Arena

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Exhibit Hall Project Pick-Up, West Entrance Event Center FRI.

JULY 17 3:30 p.m. – Round Robin Competitors Arrive

4 p.m. – Round Robin starts, GCSN, Indoor Arena, and then Show Arena

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Exhibit Hall Project Pick-Up, West Entrance Event Center

This schedule is subject to change. Follow Greene County 4H on Facebook for the most recent updates.

Featured photo courtesy of Greene County 4H

