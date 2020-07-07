Registration begins Monday for Linton-Stockton Schools

From the Linton-Stockton School Corporation:

Online Registration for Linton-Stockton Schools, Grades PK-12, is Monday, July 13, 2020 through Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Registration will be through your Harmony Family Access account. You will need to update student demographic information, if necessary, and complete each online form.

All returning students and incoming kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students must register for the new school year. We will send you an email when registration is open, please read the entire email as it will include registration information and instructions.

New students to the district and incoming kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students who have not enrolled should contact the offices for enrollment information. You may reach the high school at 812-847-6024, ext. 4000, the middle school at 812-847-6022 ext. 3000, and the elementary school at 812-847-6039, ext. 2004.

