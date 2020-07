In June, following the cancellation of the Linton Freedom Festival, the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce and Freedom Festival Task Force announced plans for the Community Spirit Decorating Contest.

The results are in and a panel of judges has chosen the following winners!

Business: Miner Mini Golf

Peoples Choice Award: E Street NE

Residential: Christmas in July Light Show (N. Main Street)

Honorable Mention: Joe Graves’ Family display

