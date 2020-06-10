Freedom Festival Taskforce Announces Community Spirit Decorating Contest

From the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce:

The Linton Freedom Festival has announced the Linton Freedom Festival Community Spirit Decorating Contest. While we are unable to celebrate our Nation’s Independence in Linton’s usual manner, the Linton Freedom Festival Taskforce still wants to encourage community spirit and celebration.

We are asking our Linton businesses and residents to participate in our Community Spirit Decorating Contest. Let’s paint Linton Red, White and Blue!

Contest details are:

There will be 3 categories available for judging. Business Spirit Residential Spirit People’s Choice Spirit Selection

The Business Spirit and Residential Spirit categories will be determined by a slate of non-partisan judges.

The People’s Choice Spirit will be selected by the public.

All entries must be received by 5:00 PM on Friday, June 26.

Judging will be the week of June 29.

Prizes will be awarded.

How to Enter:

Submit your entry to info@lintonchamber.org. Entry should include a photo of your business or residence and the address.

You may nominate your business/residence or your business/residence can be nominated by anyone from the general public (ie: family, friends, neighbors).

You only need to submit your entry one time. You only need to resubmit your entry if you do not receive an email acknowledgement of your entry receipt.

Photos of entries will be shared on the Linton Freedom Festival FB Event Page; addresses will remain private.

A panel of judges will select the Business Spirit and Community Spirit awards based upon a scoring system.

How to Vote for People’s Choice Spirit:

People’s Choice voting will open on June 29 and each person may vote for their 3 favorite entries. A first-place vote receives 15 points; second place receives 10 and third place receives 5 points. All votes will be tallied, and the highest score will be awarded the People’s Choice Spirit award.

Instructions on how to vote for the People’s Choice Spirit will be detailed on the Freedom Festival FB Event Page.

About the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce and Freedom Festival Taskforce

The Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to the promotion and stimulation of the economy of the Linton Community and Greene County to enhance the quality of life through business, industry, and recreation. The Freedom Festival Taskforce is a committee of the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce that coordinates and executes events surrounding the Linton Freedom Festival.

