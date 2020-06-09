Linton recycling location to reopen Wednesday

The Greene County Solid Waste Management District and the City of Linton have announced that the Recycling Center location on 12th Street Southeast in Linton will reopen on Wednesday, June 10th. Updated hours and a list of accepted items can be found below.
Linton Recyclying Center Location Hours:
Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday – 10am to 4pm
Accepted Items
- Household Trash
- Construction Debris
- Scrap Metal
- Appliances
- Mattresses
- Brush
- Cardboard (Must be broken down/flat)
Items that WILL NOT be accepted:
- Paint
- Batteries
- Electronics
