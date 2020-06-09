Linton recycling location to reopen Wednesday

The Greene County Solid Waste Management District and the City of Linton have announced that the Recycling Center location on 12th Street Southeast in Linton will reopen on Wednesday, June 10th. Updated hours and a list of accepted items can be found below.

Linton Recyclying Center Location Hours:

Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday – 10am to 4pm

Accepted Items

Household Trash

Construction Debris

Scrap Metal

Appliances

Mattresses

Brush

Cardboard (Must be broken down/flat)

Items that WILL NOT be accepted:

Paint

Batteries

Electronics

Advertisements

