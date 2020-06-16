Greene County General Hospital updates visitor restrictions

Updated visitor restrictions are now in place as of June 12th
- Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only.
- Inpatient: One visitor allowed (Non-Covid 19 patients)
- OB: One visitor allowed
- OR: One visitor allowed
- Pediatric Patients: One (or two as needed) allowed
- All other hospital/clinic services: Patient only
- Screening and masks are still required for all patients and visitors.
- Visitors under the age of 18 are restricted.
- The Emergency Department is still under visitor restrictions
- No visitors under the age of 18
- The cafeteria remains closed to the public at this time.
In addition, My Clinics are offering telehealth visits. Virtually see a provider without leaving home. Click here for more information or call 812-847-4481 to schedule an appointment.
View the Facebook Live update from Greene County General concerning visitor restrictions below.
