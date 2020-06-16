Greene County General Hospital updates visitor restrictions

Updated visitor restrictions are now in place as of June 12th

Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only.

Inpatient: One visitor allowed (Non-Covid 19 patients) OB: One visitor allowed OR: One visitor allowed

Pediatric Patients: One (or two as needed) allowed

All other hospital/clinic services: Patient only

Screening and masks are still required for all patients and visitors.

Visitors under the age of 18 are restricted.

The Emergency Department is still under visitor restrictions

No visitors under the age of 18

The cafeteria remains closed to the public at this time.

In addition, My Clinics are offering telehealth visits. Virtually see a provider without leaving home. Click here for more information or call 812-847-4481 to schedule an appointment.

View the Facebook Live update from Greene County General concerning visitor restrictions below.

June 15, 2020 COVID-19 live update with GCGHH GCGH has updated their visitor restrictions. Join Stacy Burris and Anna Telligman as they explain the new visitor restrictions Posted by Greene County General Hospital on Monday, 15 June 2020

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...