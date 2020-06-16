Advertisements
News

Greene County General Hospital updates visitor restrictions

The Lintonian
By The Lintonian
Leave a Comment on Greene County General Hospital updates visitor restrictions

Updated visitor restrictions are now in place as of June 12th

  • Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. only.
  1. Inpatient: One visitor allowed (Non-Covid 19 patients)
  2. OB: One visitor allowed
  3. OR: One visitor allowed
  • Pediatric Patients: One (or two as needed) allowed
  •  All other hospital/clinic services: Patient only
  • Screening and masks are still required for all patients and visitors.
  • Visitors under the age of 18 are restricted.
  • The Emergency Department is still under visitor restrictions
  • No visitors under the age of 18
  • The cafeteria remains closed to the public at this time.

In addition, My Clinics are offering telehealth visits. Virtually see a provider without leaving home. Click here for more information or call 812-847-4481 to schedule an appointment.

View the Facebook Live update from Greene County General concerning visitor restrictions below.

June 15, 2020 COVID-19 live update with GCGHH

GCGH has updated their visitor restrictions. Join Stacy Burris and Anna Telligman as they explain the new visitor restrictions

Posted by Greene County General Hospital on Monday, 15 June 2020
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: