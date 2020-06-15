Youth baseball, softball games kick off tonight

The Linton Youth League will begin game play this evening at 6:00 pm at the Linton Youth League Complex across from Humphreys Park in Linton.

The league is comprised of the Linton Girls Softball Association and Linton Boys Baseball League. The non-profit organization offers recreational baseball for boys, ages 4-12, and softball for girls, ages 3-18.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth league was forced to push back their season, which typically begins April 1st, to June 1st. Teams have had 2 weeks of practice and preparation.

The league is continuing to take safety precautions to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus as a set of protocols have been established with guidance from local health officials.

You can you view the guidelines below.

Learn more about the Linton Youth League by visiting their website or follow them on Facebook.

From the Linton Youth League;

Linton Youth League COVID-19 Guidelines

Every person must complete a Self Assessment before entering the Linton Youth League Complex- (Click here to download the self assessment form)

Must maintain social distancing at all times. (6 feet)

There will be NO use of bleachers at this time. Spectators will be allowed along the fence line from the end of the dugout furthest away from home plate to (and around) the outfield fence line. Household/Family “Pods” must maintain social distancing in between themselves.

At this time, dugouts will be allowed while practicing social distancing. A player may choose to remain outside of the dugout during the game During practices/games players will practice social distancing 6ft apart on the outside of the 1st and 3rd baseline. Players will place their equipment along the fence of their respective dugout. On deck batters will stand on the on deck “area”.

Players and Coaches shall wash or sanitize hands before beginning practices/games. League will provide sanitizer for coaches and players. Hand Sanitizer will be placed throughout the facility for fan/family use.

Each player should bring their own gear (face mask, helmet, bat, glove, catchers gear) Any shared gear must be sanitized before another player may use it.(Including bats) Drinks are to be brought individually and not shared

NO handshakes, team huddles, gum, sunflower seeds, etc

The next scheduled team for practice or game may not take the field until the prior team has 100% departed the immediate playing area.

Coaches must maintain an accurate roster of all players and personnel who were on the field for contact tracing if necessary.

What you can do to help keep yourself, your family, your athlete, and those around you safe: Maintain social distancing Families sit together Families should utilize outfield seating Separate Family “pods” by at least 6 ft Encourage “at risk” population to stay home Encourage families to hand sanitize before the game If you have SYMPTOMS, please STAY HOME If you/family have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please STAY HOME Face coverings are recommended but not required Families and fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs



The Respective Boards asks for your cooperation during this time, and reserves the right to change these rules and regulations as the situation may evolve.

Advertisements

Like this: Like Loading...