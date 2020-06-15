Bridge Project Scheduled For SR 59 Near Linton

From the Indiana Department of Transportation:

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on State Road 59 for a bridge deck overlay project.

Beginning on or around Thursday, June 18, contractors will close one lane of the S.R. 59 bridge spanning Brewer Ditch, about five miles north of the intersection of S.R. 67 and S.R. 59 at Sandborn. During this closure, workers will be applying a new driving surface and repairing the bridge approaches.

Work will be done in two 30-day phases with traffic controlled by temporary signal around the clock. Open lanes will be restricted to 11 feet. Wider loads should seek an alternate route. The project is scheduled to wrap up by mid-August depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

