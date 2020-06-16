Linton-Stockton Schools hosting $15,000 in 15 Days school supplies fundraiser

In a letter to parents and community members yesterday, Linton-Stockton School Corporation (LSSC) Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Goad, announced the start of a “$15,000 in 15 Days” fundraising campaign. The objective of the fundraiser is to provide school supplies for students.

Because the average expense of back to school supplies for grades K-5 averages $36 per student, the school corporation wants to take that financial burden from parents–especially those with multiple students in their household. By providing schools supplies, the the exchange of materials between home and school will be eliminated thus helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Goad’s letter states, “In our efforts to lessen the spread of COVID, it is our responsibility to eliminate the exchange of materials from home to school and back. Having school supplies provided for students will help ensure this safety measure. In addition, having the same school supplies provided to all students addresses the equity issue which schools everywhere face. Providing an equal access to supplies for all students balances the impact of income verses learning.”

The 15 day time limit was implemented to ensure that materials are available by the beginning of the new school year on August 10th. A list of necessary supplies for each grade level has already been developed.

Anyone interested in donating to the campaign may do so by mail to Linton-Stockton School Corporation, 801 1st Street NE, Linton, IN 47441 or in person at the LSSC Corporation office. Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm.

For questions about the $15,000 in 15 Days campaign, call 812-847-6020 or send an email.

Read the complete letter for Dr. Goad below.

From Dr. Kathy Goad – Superintendent:

Dr. Kathy Goad

Dear Linton-Stockton Patrons and Partners,

The COVID -19 crisis has certainly changed our world and it is our hope that you have been able to successfully maneuver the effects of the pandemic in your family and organization. We have created a LSSC Re-Entry Team that is working on a plan to get our students and staff safely back to school. We have recently received guidance from the Indiana Department of Education with a checklist of 38 items to consider when reopening. Item number 32 states ‘Review school supply lists to ensure lists are sensitive to the current economic circumstances of the community”.

At Linton-Stockton, parents of children in grades K through 5th grade, spend approximately $23,678 annually for back to school supplies. This equates to $36 per student, ranging from $25 for Kindergarten to $52 for 5th grade students. Many of our families have multiple children of school age. We are in hopes of taking this financial burden off the parents in our community this year. Of the 657 students in our elementary school, 50.4% are categorized economically disadvantaged through the federal Free & Reduced Lunch Program. Many of our families have been without a full paycheck or have lost jobs since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March.

In our efforts to lessen the spread of COVID, it is our responsibility to eliminate the exchange of materials from home to school and back. Having school supplies provided for students will help ensure this safety measure. In addition, having the same school supplies provided to all students addresses the equity issue which schools everywhere face. Providing an equal access to supplies for all students balances the impact of income verses learning.

We have developed a supply list for each grade level, of necessary items, and are conducting a $15,000 in 15-day campaign. In order to get supplies delivered by the start of the school year on August 10th we need to place our order by July 1st, thus the 15-days. Our total order for all supplies for all children in grade K-Sth grade will be $15,000. We are asking you to commit to our campaign to lessen the burden on our community families, help provide for a safe start and give every student an equal opportunity to have a successful year in school.

No donation to this campaign is too small. You may choose to sponsor one student for $27.72, a grade level for $3,049.20 or fund our entire project. If any funds remain from the campaign over the amount needed, they will be used to purchase supplies for our students in grades 6 through 12.

Donations will be accepted through the mail at Linton-Stockton School Corporation, 801 1st Street NE, Linton, IN 47441 or in person at the LSSC Corporation Office open Monday through Thursday from 7:00am-3:00pm. When donating by check please denote Linton-Stockton School Supply Fund. A receipt for your donation will be mailed to you.

We appreciate your generosity in helping the families in our community return to school. If you have any questions about our $15,000 in 15-Day campaign please feel free to contact me at 812-847-6020 or kgoad@lssc.k12.in.us.

Yours In Education,

Dr. Kathy Goad – Superintendent

Linton-Stockton School Corporation

