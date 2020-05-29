Early voting to take place Saturday [View polling locations and candidate list]

Early voting for the previously delayed primary election will take place on Saturday, May 30th at the Greene County Courthouse in Bloomfield and the Roy Clark Community Building in Linton.

The polls will be open from 10am to 2pm.

According to an announcement by the Greene County Voter Registration office, any registered Greene County voter may vote at either polling location.

Early voting will also be available at the Greene County Courthouse on Monday until Noon. The regular election will take place on Monday, June 2nd from 6am to 6pm at 10 different vote centers throughout the county.

You can view the list of candidates and vote center locations below.

Primary Candidates for Greene County, Indiana

Greene County Commissioner – District 1

Terry L. Jackson (Democrat)

Edward “Ed” Michael (Republican)

Thomas Anthony Rhodes (Republican)

Greene County Commissioner – District 2

Nathan L. Abrams (Republican)

Matthew J. York (Republican)

Greene County Council – At Large

Karen S. Abrams (Republican)

Thomas E. Bailey III (Republican)

Randall L. Brown (Republican)

Jerry R. Frye (Republican)

Gregg D. Roudebush (Republican)

Timothy A. Sewell (Republican)

Ronald V. Toon Jr. (Republican)

Greene County Surveyor

Edward Strong (Republican)

Greene County Treasurer

Nicole L. Stahl (Republican)

Kelly J. Zimmerly (Republican)

Vote Center Locations:

Center Township Fire Dept. – 12116 E. St. Rd. 54 Bloomfield (Eastern)

Eastern Fire Dept. – 4098 N. St. Rd. 43 Solsberry

Event Center @ Fairgrounds – 4503 W. St. Rd. 54 Bloomfield (Switz City)

Greene County Courthouse – 1 E. Main Street Bloomfield

Jackson Township Fire Dept. – 11523 E. Main Street Owensburg

Jasonville Fire Dept. – 235 Cook Street Jasonville

Linton Park—Roy Clark Bldg. – 1351 A St. NE Linton

Lyons Community Bldg. – 600 W. Broad Street Lyons

Taylor Township Fire Dept. – 7904 S. Westgate Road Newberry (Scotland)

Worthington Town Hall – 20 S. Commercial Worthington

