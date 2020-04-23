Primary election set for June 2nd, precautions to be taken

In a press release issued earlier today, Greene County Clerk, Stuart Dowden, provided information on the upcoming primary election that’s set for June 2nd. The elction will proceed as planned, but precautions will be taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of voters and poll workers.

Read the full release below.

From Stuart A. Dowden, Greene County Clerk:

Voter Registration Important Dates & Precautions That Are Being Taken

Greene County Voter Registration fully intends to proceed with the election, but some things will be slightly different. It is important that everyone read the following information.

If you received an insert with your tax statement about elections, some of the dates have since changed, so these are the correct dates:

Important Dates:

May 4th Last day to register to vote before the Primary.

May 21st Last day to receive an Absentee ballot application. We will then send you a ballot immediately. Please complete it and return it at once. We must receive your ballot no later than 12:00 Noon on June 2nd.

May 26th – May 29th Early voting in the Courthouse. Hours will be 8 AM to 4 PM. The last day to vote early is Monday June 1st, and the hours are 8 AM – 12 noon.

May 30th Early voting on Saturday at the Courthouse, as well as the Roy Clark building in the Linton Park. Hours opened will be 10 AM – 2 PM for both locations.

June 2nd Election Day! There will be 10 Vote Centers open throughout the County (see below). A Greene County voter can vote at any one of the 10 locations. Hours to vote are 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

Precautions:

We are encouraging high risk voters to vote absentee.

We will have more machines at each Vote Center, so lines should move quicker.

Absentee ballots that we receive will be locked in cabinets until Election Day.

When mailing back absentee ballots, please don’t lick them. Wet it with a sponge or a wash cloth.

Hand sanitizer & wet wipes will be available at all polling locations. Voting machines will be routinely wiped down.

Protective gloves & masks will be worn by poll workers, and we encourage voters to wear them also.

When signing the poll pad, voters need to use a stylus, instead of your finger. We will provide them.

Opportunity:

Some of the elderly poll workers have expressed concern about working at the polls, so if anyone wants to work, we may have a spot for you. Since many young adults won’t be in school, this could be an opportunity for them to make some extra money & get some experience.

Vote Center Locations:

Center Township Fire Dept. 12116 E. St. Rd. 54 Bloomfield (Eastern)

Eastern Fire Dept. 4098 N. St. Rd. 43 Solsberry

Event Center @ Fairgrounds 4503 W. St. Rd. 54 Bloomfield (Switz City)

Greene County Courthouse 1 E. Main Street Bloomfield

Jackson Township Fire Dept. 11523 E. Main Street Owensburg

Jasonville Fire Dept. 235 Cook Street Jasonville

Linton Park—Roy Clark Bldg. 1351 A St. NE Linton

Lyons Community bldg. 600 W. Broad Street Lyons

Taylor Township Fire Dept. 7904 S. Westgate Road Newberry (Scotland)

Worthington Town Hall 20 S. Commercial Worthington

See you at the polls!

Stuart A. Dowden

Greene County Clerk

812-384-2015

registration@co.greene.in.us

