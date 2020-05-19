Linton-Stockton will offer virtual learning options next school year

UPDATED on May 19th at 7:46pm:

A clarification form Linton-Stockton School Corporation:

Earlier today we released information announcing our new Miner Academy options starting in 2020-2021.

Since then we have received many questions with the most prevalent being “is this the way school is going to be in the future?”

Let me first say that we proposed the virtual options at our School Board retreat in February, prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Our goal was and still is to provide flexible options for a quality education to meet the varied needs of our students. As Linton-Stockton continues to be future forward in our thinking and programming we must adjust to the changing learning styles and life styles of our students.

Virtual learning is not the right option for most students. However, it is the right choice for some.

It is certainly our expectation that our doors will open for on-campus face-to-face instruction for the 2020-2021 school year. We have put together a team to develop our plan for re-entry, once it is deemed safe and we receive guidance from the Indiana Department of Education. As soon as there is something to share, we will get the information out to you.

Do we believe “this [virtual] is the way school is going to be in the future?” No, our buildings, our teachers, our traditions will be here for many generations to come. The Miner Academy options are simply a choice for those who need something different from our traditional classroom settings.

Original Post: Tuesday, May 19th at 1:57pm

Earlier today, Linton-Stockton School Corporation announced that students will have new, virtual education options through the newly-formed Miner Academy starting with the 2020-2021 school year.

You can view the learning options and find links to the enrollment forms below.

“The goal of the academy is to provide flexible options for a quality education to meet the varied needs of our students. We understand the traditional setting is not always the best for all learns and the following options are now available.“ Linton-Stockton School Corporation

From Linton-Stockton School Corporation:

Linton-Stockton Schools are pleased to announce MINER ACADEMY options for K-12 virtual education beginning when the 2020-2021 school year opens. The goal of the academy is to provide flexible options for a quality education to meet the varied needs of our students. We understand the traditional setting is not always the best for all learns and the following options are now available.

Blended Learning

This option is for students, who for a variety of reasons, need to combine traditional brick and mortar classes with virtual courses. Students attend traditional classes at Linton-Stockton for a part of the day and take the remainder of their courses online, either in the Miner Academy lab or at home. (Open to grades K-12)

Homeschool

This option is used as a curriculum for families who choose to homeschool their children. Students are enrolled at Linton-Stockton School Corporation, however, their parents are responsible for how and when they learn. Students may enroll in a single course or maintain full-time status. (Open to grades K-12)

Supplemental

This option is for students who want to supplement their education at Linton-Stockton with courses we may not offer in the brick and mortar setting. In addition, this option is used for students who have scheduling conflicts for graduation requirements and electives. (Open to grades 6-12)

Credit Recovery/Grade Improvement

This option is for students who have lost credit in brick and mortar class and must retake the class for graduation credit. Students may also select this option for grade improvement, however some restrictions may apply. (Open to grades 9-12)

Full-Time Virtual (Open to Grades K-12)

This option is for the student looking to work at their own pace.

• Grades K-5: Students will work at their own pace with the help of their learning coach to complete grade-level curriculum.

• Grades 6-12: Students will complete courses while earning credits toward a high school diploma. Once the student has earned the required 40 credits needed for an Indiana high school diploma they will immediately earn the status of Linton-Stockton graduate.

Adult Learner

This option is for adults, of any age, to return to school to earn the needed credits to complete a high school diploma.

College Ready Tutorials

This option is available to students who want or need additional study/practice prior to taking the ACT, SAT or ACCUPLACER assessments.

Potential students must apply for the Miner Academy and attend an interview, accompanied by their parent/guardian, with the Director of Virtual Learning, Jessi Stanton.

To register for the 2020-2021 school year, please follow the appropriate link below:

Full-time virtual, homeschool, adult student: https://forms.gle/Zpbs5KZKYjFMdw9N6

Blended, Supplemental, Credit Recovery: https://forms.gle/k2XgbBmuTSLrZFQa8

