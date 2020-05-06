Greene County recycling facilities will reopen May 11th

Edward L. Michael, as president of the board of The Greene County Solid Waste District announces that both the District’s Switz City and Linton facilities will reopen on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 8:00 AM.

From Greene County Solid Waste Management:

The re-opening at Switz City will return the facility to its regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM until 4:30 PM; Saturdays from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM; and closed on Sundays and holidays. Upon re-opening, the facility will once again accept household trash and recycling.

The re-opening at Linton will return that facility to its regular hours of operation, Monday and Friday from 8:00 AM until 4:30 PM; Wednesday from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM; and Saturday from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM. The Linton facility is not open on Tuesday and Thursday. This facility will accept trash only as recycling is no longer available at the Linton location.

To the extent possible, the employees will exercise social distancing and other public health precautions recommended in the Governor’s most recent executive order, including use of masks and goggles or face shields. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to wear masks and to maintain social distancing.

Members of the public are asked to remain in their vehicles and to permit District employees to unload their deliveries. If an individual must exit the vehicle to open a trunk, the District employee will maintain a suitable social distance until the driver has re-entered his or her vehicle and only then will approach and unload the vehicle. These precautions will be exercised for the foreseeable future.

