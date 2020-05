From the Linton Police Department:

Golf Cart Registrations:

Effective immediately, the Linton Police Department is registering golf carts.

2019 registrations will be valid until May 31, 2020.

Both renewal and new registrations are now available.

We ask thay you contact the Linton Police Department at 812.847.4411 if you are registering a cart not previously registered. It will need an inspection.

Inspection and first registration is $50 per year. Renewals are $25 per year.

