Local baseball, softball leagues announce June 1st start date

According to an announcements posted to Facebook this evening, our local youth baseball and softball leagues, the Linton Boys Baseball League and Linton Girls Softball Association, have decided to carry on their spring season with a delayed start date of June 1st.

Practices will begin at that time with games to begin on June 14th. The June 14th start date will align with Governor Eric Holcomb’s 5 stage plan to reopen the State of Indiana as Stage 4 begins on that date. You can learn more about the 5 stages here.

For more information visit the league website at LintonYouthLeague.com.

