Reopening Indiana: Now Entering Stage 2

Last week, Governor Eric Holcomb announced a five stage plan for reopening the State of Indiana after our recent lockdown due to Coronavirus or COVID-19. A website has been created to help Hoosiers interoperate the Governor’s “Road Map to Safely Reopen Indiana”. For some counties, the reopening will be slightly delayed (where noted), but Greene County currently falls under the standard plan.

Below you’ll find the complete text for Stage 2 which started today, May 4th.

You can visit the Back On Track website here.

From the State of Indiana:

WHERE WE ARE GOING

STAGE 2 – BEGINNING MAY 4TH

STAGE 2 MAY BEGIN MAY 4 FOR ALL INDIANA COUNTIES EXCEPT: Cass, Lake, and Marion counties.

STAGE 2 MAY BEGIN ON MAY 11 FOR: Lake and Marion counties.

STAGE 2 MAY BEGIN ON MAY 18 FOR: Cass County.

Please note that local governments may impose more restrictive guidelines.

WHAT’S OPEN, WHAT’S CLOSED

GUIDELINES FOR ALL HOOSIERS

Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions should remain at home whenever possible. This is the population that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus

Recommend that residents wear face coverings in public settings. Residents also should continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene

Social gatherings of 25 people may take place following the CDC social distancing guidelines. The coronavirus is often spread among groups of people who are in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time. This limit applies to such events as wedding receptions, birthday parties, Mother’s Day gatherings, and others where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time

Essential travel restrictions are lifted; local non-essential travel allowed

Continue remote work whenever possible

RELIGIOUS SERVICES – MAY 8

Religious services may convene inside places of worship. There are specific practices that should be considered for in-person services that are driven by social distancing guidelines and protections for those 65 and older and individuals with known high-risk medical conditions. Examples of services include weddings, funerals, and baptisms. See the Revised Guidance for Places of Worship for more complete details

WHAT OPENS

Manufacturers, industrial operations, and other infrastructure that has not been in operation may open following OSHA and CDC guidelines. General guidance for these industries may be found in this document

About half of the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will open with services by appointment only; the remainder of branches will continue to open over the next two weeks

Public libraries may open according to their own policies and CDC guidelines

County and local governments will make decisions based on their policies and CDC guidelines

Retail and commercial businesses, including those that have been open for the necessities of life during previous executive orders, may operate at 50% of capacity. Examples include apparel, furniture, jewelry, and liquor stores that have been operating as curbside or delivery only

Shopping malls may open at 50% capacity with indoor common areas at 25% capacity

Those who work in office settings are encouraged to continue to work remotely whenever possible but may return to offices in small waves

WHAT OPENS

These business sectors may open a week after the start of Stage 2 – Beginning May 11th

Personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas, and tattoo parlors. By appointment only with operational limitations. Employees must wear face coverings, work stations must be spaced to meet social distancing guidelines, and other requirements must be met. Customers should wear face coverings to the extent possible

Restaurants and bars that serve food may open at 50% capacity with operational limitations. Bar seating will be closed with no live entertainment. Servers and kitchen staff must wear face coverings

State government executive branch offices will begin limited public services, and employees will begin to return to offices in small waves

Boating is permitted, but boaters must follow social distancing guidelines

Visitors to beaches and shorelines must adhere to the social gathering policy and social distancing guidelines

WHAT REMAINS CLOSED

Individuals are not allowed to visit patients in assisted living/nursing home facilities

Bars and nightclubs

Gyms, fitness centers, community centers, and like facilities

Cultural, entertainment, sports venues, and tourism o This includes museums, zoos, festivals, parades, concerts, fairs, sports arenas, movie theaters, bowling alleys, aquariums, theme parks, recreational sports leagues and tournaments, and like facilities

Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, amusement parks whether indoors or outside, tourist sites, water parks, and social clubs

Congregate settings for seniors, adult day cares remain closed through at least May 31

Casino operations

Community swimming pools, public and private

Residential and day camps

Campgrounds, except for those living permanently in RVs or cabins

K-12 Educational Institutions

All buildings, facilities, and grounds for K-12 educational institutions, public or private, will remain closed through June 30, 2020, except for the purposes previously allowed in Executive Orders pertaining to this public health emergency.

Educational institutions (including public and private pre-K-12 schools, colleges, and universities) may be open for purposes of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions, provided that social distancing of 6 feet per person is maintained to the greatest extent possible.

Educational institutions that were previously closed and are reopening for these purposes must perform enhanced environmental cleaning of commonly touched surfaces, such as workstations, countertops, railings, door handles, and doorknobs. Use the cleaning agents that are usually used in these areas and follow the directions on the label. Provide disposable wipes so commonly used surfaces can be wiped down by employees before each use.

The Indiana Department of Education, in consultation with the Indiana Department of Health, shall develop guidance for graduation ceremonies, including virtual graduation, drive-in ceremonies, and in-person ceremonies with the number of participants limited to the number allowed in the governor’s executive order and provided social distancing requirements are met.

Correction: A previous version of this graphic mislabeled the opening date for restaurants and religious services in… Posted by Indiana Daily Student – idsnews on Saturday, 2 May 2020 The Indiana Daily Student created a helpful infographic that visually interprets data from the Back On Track document.

