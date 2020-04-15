NWS issues another freeze warning

This morning, Lintonians woke up to a cold start to their morning, but its not over, according to the National weather Service (“NWS”).

The NWS has issued another freeze warning until 9AM on Thursday, April 16th, as well. Freeze warnings from the NWS indicate “Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

They recommend to, “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.”

So, needless to say, as much as everyone would like to get those tomato and pepper plants started outdoors, it will likely be a bit longer. In fact, it will be April 24th before the last frost occurs here in Zone 6, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

