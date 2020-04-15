Where’s my stimulus check?

The Internal Revenue Service has just launched a website portal to check on the status of your Economic Impact Payment, also known commonly as your Stimulus Check. While some have seen payments already hit their bank accounts electronically, the wait may be months for others.

No doubt, the portal is seeing high demand with the release of this new online tool, and due to this you may have to wait longer than usual to access the site. Several taxpayers have said that the site merely reads Payment Status Not Available” when they enter the required information earlier today. So, there appears to be some issues.

For the answers to your questions about eligibility, amounts, and more, you may also visit the Economic Impact Payments Information Center.

Photo by John Guccione www.advergroup.com from Pexels

