Odon nursing home reports on COVID-19 cases

Earlier today, Kathy Wittmer, Administrator of The Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon, released a statement reporting two of their residents and five of their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. “As of today, cases of Covid-19, the illness resulting from the novel coronavirus, has been diagnosed in 2 residents and 5 staff members of Ketcham Memorial,” the Administrator wrote.

Wittmer went on to write, “The residents and employees are in quarantine. We have notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread.”

The official acknowledged that “[D]evelopments are changing day by day, minute by minute,” but their “mission has never been more meaningful.”

Further information was unavailable due to the medical facility being bound by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA), which protects medical privacy. “We notify families of any change in the medical conditions of loved ones. Our residents are our priority,” the Administrator reassured.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

