Linton Freedom Festival

Small town Linton, Indiana celebrates the Fourth of July annually in a big way, including a carnival, live bands, horse-pull, Civitan ham & egg breakfast, fireworks display and a parade billed as “Indiana’s Largest Independence Day Parade”.

The sponsor of the parade, the Linton-Stockton Chamber of Commerce, estimates the parade brings nearly 40,000 people to Linton each year to enjoy the floats, bands, clowns, and antique tractors and cars. This year’s theme is “Celebrating Small Town Traditions,” and it’s sure to please the entire family!



















